Oakland police on Friday were investigating a shooting that happened near Oakland Tech High School.

The shooting occurred just before 3:30 p.m., police said.

Officers found bullet casings, but there weren't any immediate reports of injuries or property damage, according to police.

Police said students could be picked up at 40th Street and Broadway.

Further information was not immediately available.

