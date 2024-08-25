San Jose

Police investigate woman's death in San Jose

By NBC Bay Area staff

Police are investigating a woman's death early Sunday morning in San Jose.

The incident happened just before 4:30 a.m. on North 33rd Street near Marburg Way.

According to police, the victim was found on a road and was unconscious. The woman was rushed to the hospital, where she later died.

Police spent the morning talking to residents and searching for surveillance video.

No other details were released.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact San Jose police.

