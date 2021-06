Police Department are investigating after a person was found dead near San Francisco International Airport Saturday.

A witness tells NBC Bay Area that he came across officers investigating the death and seeing a body in the roadway approaching the airport departure gates at around 1:30 p.m.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

An airport spokesperson confirms the death and said that both SFPD and investigators with the San Mateo County Sheriff's Department are on the scene.

No other details have been released at this time.