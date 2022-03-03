Police Investigating Double Shooting in SF's Fillmore District

Police in San Francisco are investigating the shooting of two individuals Thursday evening in the city's Fillmore District.

Police responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Laguna and Eddy streets.

When officers arrived at this scene, they found one victim, who suffered a gunshot wound, while another victim was already transported to the hospital prior to their arrival.

According to San Francisco police, a man suffered life-threatening injuries, while a woman has non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, no suspect is in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Francisco police at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to "TIP41" and start the message with SFPD.