Police Investigating Double Shooting in SF's Fillmore District

By Bay City News and NBC Bay Area staff

Police in San Francisco are investigating the shooting of two individuals Thursday evening in the city's Fillmore District.

Police responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Laguna and Eddy streets.

When officers arrived at this scene, they found one victim, who suffered a gunshot wound, while another victim was already transported to the hospital prior to their arrival.

According to San Francisco police, a man suffered life-threatening injuries, while a woman has non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, no suspect is in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Francisco police at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to "TIP41" and start the message with SFPD.

