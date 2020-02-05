Fremont

Police Investigating Freeway Shooting in Fremont

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Bay Area

Police in Fremont early Wednesday were investigating a shooting on Interstate 880 at the Mowry Avenue on-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol.

No injuries were reported, but a vehicle was damaged by gunfire and pulled into a nearby fire station, police said. Images of the black sedan showed bullet holes in the rear window and rear bumper.

The shooting was reported at about 3 a.m. on northbound I-880, near the Mowry Avenue onramp, the CHP said. Witnesses reported hearing about five or six gunshots.

The CHP had no information on a suspect or suspect vehicle.

