rohnert park

Police Investigating Homicide at Rohnert Park Apartment Building

By Bay City News

Police lights against a dark sky
NBC Local

Officers are investigating a homicide that happened early Friday evening at an apartment building in Rohnert Park, according to the city's Department of Public Safety.

There are few details as of 6 p.m., but investigators do say they need the public's help in locating the suspect vehicle.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Investigators say the homicide occurred at 2:51 p.m. Friday at the Parkridge Apartments, located at 4949 Snyder Ln. They have not yet released any description of the suspect but describe the suspect vehicle as a silver or gray Dodge Dakota pickup truck with a black lumber rack and a white "4x4" sticker on the back tailgate.

Local

California 3 hours ago

U.S. Judge Overturns California's Ban on Assault Weapons

Castro Valley 5 hours ago

Amazon Delivery Driver Arrested for Assaulting Castro Valley Woman: Sheriff

Anyone with information about the investigation or the suspect vehicle is asked to call the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety at (707) 584-2600.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

rohnert parkcrimehomicideRohnert Park Department of Public Safety
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us