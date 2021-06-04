Police Investigating Homicide at Rohnert Park Apartment Building

Officers are investigating a homicide that happened early Friday evening at an apartment building in Rohnert Park, according to the city's Department of Public Safety.

There are few details as of 6 p.m., but investigators do say they need the public's help in locating the suspect vehicle.

Investigators say the homicide occurred at 2:51 p.m. Friday at the Parkridge Apartments, located at 4949 Snyder Ln. They have not yet released any description of the suspect but describe the suspect vehicle as a silver or gray Dodge Dakota pickup truck with a black lumber rack and a white "4x4" sticker on the back tailgate.

Anyone with information about the investigation or the suspect vehicle is asked to call the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety at (707) 584-2600.