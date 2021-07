The Concord Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred in the area Friday.

The incident happened at around 5 p.m. near Six Flags Hurricane Harbor and Highway 242.

According to police, the area where the homicide took place gets a lot of foot traffic.

Police have not released any details about what happened or if an arrest has been made.

Homicides are rare in Concord.