SPJD Investigating Robbery at Oakridge Mall

By NBC Bay Area staff

File image of San Jose police cars.
San Jose police on Saturday said they were investigating after a group of suspects entered a Macy's store at the Westfield Oakridge Mall and attempted a theft.

According to police, a group of six to eight men entered the store at around 6 p.m.

Officials said Macy's loss prevention team tried to stop the suspects, when one of them physically assaulted a female employee, who suffered minor to moderate injuries.

The group fled the area before the officers could arrive, police said.

According to San Jose police, a boy and a woman were later detained for interfering with an attempted arrest of the robbery suspects.

Police added that there is no known relation between the detainees and the group of suspects.

It's unknown at this time if any merchandise was stolen.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

