Police look for suspect after deadly shooting in Pittsburg home

Pittsburg police are looking for the person who shot and killed a man inside a residence Tuesday evening.

Police were called at 6:25 p.m. to the 900 block of Carpino Avenue for a report of a man who had been shot inside a home. Officers located a 42-year-old resident suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Officers immediately rendered medical aid to the victim until paramedics arrived, but he died at the scene. His name was not yet being released.

Witnesses told investigators the victim and suspect knew each other, and the shooting was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information about the case can contact Pittsburg police at 925-646-2441 or Detective Elmore at 925-252-4875.

The shooting was the city's fifth homicide in 2023.