Police looking for driver after car hits tree, traps passenger in Mountain View

Mountain View police are looking for a driver involved in a hit-and-run Sunday morning.

The crash happened in Evelyn Avenue at Kittyhawk Way just after 5 a.m.

Officials told NBC Bay Area that a car hit a tree. They added the driver and another passenger ran, leaving behind another passenger, who was trapped in the front seat.

It took firefighters more than 30 minutes to get the man out. Police said the victim has major injuries but is expected to survive.

Mountain View police are investigating the incident as a felony hit-and-run.