Police Looking For At-Risk Runaway in Oakland

The Oakland Police Department is asking the public to help them find an at-risk runaway teenager, who was last seen Thursday night.

Police posted a photo of 15-year-old Kyla Peterson on their social media pages Friday.

According to officials, Peterson was last seen Thursday night in the 4100 block of Coolidge Avenue.

Police said Peterson is 5 feet and 2 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds. She was reportedly last seen wearing a blue coat and baggy jeans.

Family told police that Peterson has mental health challenges and may be in crisis.

For anyone who has any information on Peterson's whereabouts, they are urged to contact Oakland police's missing person's unit at (510) 238-3641.