Police Looking for Suspect Following Shooting in Fremont

By Bay City News

Fremont police are looking for the person who shot someone near a restaurant on the 5000 block of Mowry Avenue on Sunday.

A restaurant employee called police at 3:11 p.m., saying someone just walked into the restaurant and said they'd been shot nearby. Soon afterward, police confirmed the shooting. The victim was transported to a local trauma center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Though police say it wasn't a random incident, they said they're not sure what led to the shooting. They say anyone with information about the shooting can call the Fremont police at (510) 790-6800, ext. 3.

