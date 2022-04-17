Police Looking for Suspect Who Shot, Killed Man in San Jose

San Jose Police are looking for the suspect who shot and killed a man Saturday evening on the 13000 block of Pfeifle Ave.

The adult male victim was transported to a hospital before officers responded at 6:08 p.m. Police said Sunday the victim suffered at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Police say the unidentified suspect is still at large and the motive and circumstances of the shooting are under investigation.

The victim's identity will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office after officials confirm the victim's identity and notify next of kin. This was the city's eighth homicide of 2022.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Sergeant Vallejo or Detective Harrington at (408) 277-5283 or via email at 3810@sanjoseca.gov and/or 4365@sanjoseca.gov.

Anonymous crime tips can be made using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on svcrimestoppers.org. If the information leads to an arrest, the person who provided the information is eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers Program.