Police arrested a would-be bank robber in West San Jose on Saturday morning, according to the police department.

At about 9:35 a.m., officers responded to the Chase Bank branch in the 1700 block of Saratoga Avenue on reports of a robbery in progress, police said.

Witnesses reported on social media the robber was armed, but police did not immediately confirm it was an armed robbery attempt.

A suspect was taken into custody at the scene, and no injuries were reported, police said.

Units are currently at the scene of an attempted bank robbery in 1700 block Saratoga Av. The suspect has been taken into custody at the scene. No injuries to report. More info when it’s avail. TOC 9:33am. pic.twitter.com/273rnoE7BI — San Jose Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) February 27, 2021