Police officer killed in Pennsylvania was a Bay Area native

A police officer who was killed while confronting an armed gunman inside a Pennsylvania hospital last weekend was an East Bay native.

Officer Andrew Duarte, 30, was killed Saturday after responding to an active shooting at a hospital in York County, Pennsylvania.

The gunman took several hostages before he was fatally shot in an exchange with officers. Duarte was also killed. Three medical staff and two other officers were struck by gunfire.

According to his obituary, Duarte was born in Oakland and graduated from Berean Christian High School in Walnut Creek.

He served five years with the Denver Police Department before moving to York County in 2022.

His funeral service is scheduled for Friday. In lieu of flowers, his family is encouraging people to donate to Mothers Against Drunk Driving in his honor.