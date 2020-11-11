Police Patrol Vehicle Hits and Kills Pedestrian in Benicia: PD

A police patrol vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian in Benicia early Wednesday morning, according to the Benicia Police Department.

At about 2 a.m., an on-duty Benicia officer was traveling in the 1900 block of East Second Street, near Interstate 780, when he struck a pedestrian with his patrol car, police said.

Paramedics responded to the scene and performed life-saving efforts, but the victim, identified only as a man in his 30s, died at the scene, police said.

The officer was not responding to a call for service at the time of the collision, police said.

The California Highway Patrol and the Solano County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the collision, police said. The Benicia Police Department is not involved in the investigation.