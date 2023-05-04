San Jose

Police Presence Plan Aims to Boost Safety in Downtown San Jose

Safety and cleanliness are a top concern for many people who live and work in downtowns across the Bay Area including San Jose.

By Ian Cull

NBC Universal, Inc.

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan hit the streets with police in downtown Thursday with a plan he hopes will make residents and businesses feel safer.

Mahan was joined by the police captain in charge of the central division for a foot patrol, checking in with shop owners.

“I don’t feel safe. We usually work more than one person here just in case someone comes in," said Leyla Naderjah, owner, Rosies & Posies Downtown.

Four officers have spent their day on downtown foot patrols over the past year and a half.

“We took an analysis of six months before and six months after the officers were deployed in full-time [patrols] and we did see an increase of 25% in arrests, and about 18% in citations,” said Carlos Acosta of San Jose police.

While some businesses feel like they’re bouncing back, others haven’t seen the upside.

Mahan has proposed a budget that would double the rate SJPD hires new officers. From 15 officers a year to 30 officers a year and an increase of foot and bike patrols downtown.

To give residents and businesses a greater sense of security and to keep them in the area.

