Police Presence Plan Aims to Boost Safety in Downtown San Jose

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan hit the streets with police in downtown Thursday with a plan he hopes will make residents and businesses feel safer.

Mahan was joined by the police captain in charge of the central division for a foot patrol, checking in with shop owners.

“I don’t feel safe. We usually work more than one person here just in case someone comes in," said Leyla Naderjah, owner, Rosies & Posies Downtown.

Four officers have spent their day on downtown foot patrols over the past year and a half.

“We took an analysis of six months before and six months after the officers were deployed in full-time [patrols] and we did see an increase of 25% in arrests, and about 18% in citations,” said Carlos Acosta of San Jose police.

While some businesses feel like they’re bouncing back, others haven’t seen the upside.

Mahan has proposed a budget that would double the rate SJPD hires new officers. From 15 officers a year to 30 officers a year and an increase of foot and bike patrols downtown.

To give residents and businesses a greater sense of security and to keep them in the area.