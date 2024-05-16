Crime and Courts

Suspect vehicle wanted in East Bay

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A vehicle wanted by law enforcement was seen Thursday afternoon driving at a high rate of speed in the East Bay, aerial coverage from NBC Bay Area's SkyRanger shows.

Video from NBC Bay Area's SkyRanger also appeared to show the vehicle swerving between lanes, likely due to the vehicle driving on rims with no tires on the back wheels.

No other information was immediately available.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us