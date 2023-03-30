Driver of Stolen Car Leads Authorities on Pursuit Across the East Bay, Peninsula: CHP

The driver of a stolen vehicle led authorities on a chase across the Bay Area on Thursday before being taken into custody, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office first tried to stop the driver at about 10 a.m., but the driver proceeded to ram a sheriff's department cruiser, the CHP said.

A subsequent pursuit went from the East Bay to the Peninsula and back again before authorities decided to stop chasing after the driver, according to the CHP.

Shortly thereafter, a Redwood City CHP unit spotted the driver on Interstate 280 and tried to stop them, the CHP said.

The driver led the CHP, Menlo Park police and East Palo Alto police on a pursuit that eventually came to an end on the Dumbarton Bridge when the driver drove into a marsh, according to the CHP.

The driver was taken into custody by East Palo police, the CHP said.