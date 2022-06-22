Police Release Photos of Person of Interest in Muni Fatal Shooting in SF

Police released images on Wednesday night of a person of interest sought in a shooting that killed one man and injured another earlier in the day on a Muni train.

The shooting was reported about 9:56 a.m. at the Muni Forest Hill Station.

When officers arrived, the train had left and was headed to the Castro Station. Officers found two victims there and gave them aid and summoned for emergency medical help.

⚠️ Park District Homicide Update ⚠️



Investigators have obtained video of the incident. The SFPD is releasing a still photo of the video, which is an image of a person of interest. The SFPD is asking this person to come forward and speak with investigators pic.twitter.com/9lmudSgtJW — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) June 23, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A 27-year-old man, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second victim, victim, a 70-year-old man, was taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators obtained video the incident and on Wednesday night released still photos of a person of interest, whom they are asking to come forward and speak with investigators. Anyone with information regarding the person, or with information related to this investigation, is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tips may remain anonymous.

Police said the shooting appears to be isolated, and we do not believe is related to Pride festivities or was targeting any group or community.