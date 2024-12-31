Police release video from deadly shooting in San Francisco

The San Francisco Police Department held a virtual town hall meeting Monday, showing surveillance and body cam videos of moments that led up to deadly police shooting at Union Square.

The incident happened on Dec. 19 on Kearny Street in San Francisco.

Some of the video clips showed the moment a black SUV hits at least one person on a sidewalk and a bicyclist on the road as well as what led to officers firing their weapons.

Police also shared that 911 call at Monday’s town hall meeting, detailing how the chaos unfolded that night.

The video shows that black SUV hitting a cyclist, who is able to run off. The driver of the SUV takes off too but not before swiping the cyclist’s bag.

Police quickly identify the suspect as 50-year-old Peter Hodge. They also shared police body camera video of their plan to take Hodge into custody, hours after the hit-and-run.

In the audio, they mentioned that Hodge was armed as they located him outside the Dior store.

“During their investigation, officers located the suspect, who was working as an armed security guard,” said acting Commander Mark Im with San Francisco police.

Their video then cuts to officers approaching Hodge outside the Dior store. Officers order him to put his hands up. Hodge turns and that’s when police deploy a “bola wrap” to try to restrain him.

But it doesn’t seem to work. Officers then hit him with a bean bag round but that didn’t seem to stop him, either.

Moments later, officers open fire after it appears Hodge draws a gun on them.

San Francisco police enhanced the body cam video, showing Hodge raise the weapon before officers fired. NBC Bay Area has decided not to show the moment he was hit.

Video also shows officers rendering aid. Police say Hodge died at the hospital. A glock was recovered at the scene. It’s not known why Hodge was allegedly chasing after that cyclist as police want to talk to the victim.

“We’re still looking for him. We’d like for him to come to us, he is a victim in this case,” said David Lazar with San Francisco police.

The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office is also investigating the incident.