Standoff Ends at Fremont Apartment Complex: Police

Fremont police arrested a man following hours-long standoff at an apartment complex Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred just after 2 p.m. at the Briarwood Apartments in the 40600 block of Grimmer Boulevard.

According to police, they received a call about a possible home invasion with a gun.

Fremont police said they were in a standoff with a man. They said that the man came out of the apartment surrendered to police just before 6 p.m.

Police added that a woman was escorted out of the apartment by officers.

No other details have been released at this time.

Police Activity on Bay St between Grimmer and Chapel; please avoid the area. - https://t.co/HQMsR9ToiV pic.twitter.com/rg3l9PVvP0 — Fremont Police Department (@FremontPD) May 11, 2023

