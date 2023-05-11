Standoff Ends at Fremont Apartment Complex: Police

Fremont police arrested a man following hours-long standoff at an apartment complex Thursday afternoon.
The incident occurred just after 2 p.m. at the Briarwood Apartments in the 40600 block of Grimmer Boulevard.
According to police, they received a call about a possible home invasion with a gun.
Fremont police said they were in a standoff with a man. They said that the man came out of the apartment surrendered to police just before 6 p.m.
Police added that a woman was escorted out of the apartment by officers.
No other details have been released at this time.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.