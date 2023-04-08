Oakland

Police Respond to Illegal Sideshows in East Bay

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are investigating multiple sideshows across the East Bay overnight.

Videos of the incidents showed very chaotic scenes, including a police chase and a collision with cars involved in an Oakland sideshow. The sideshows occurred in Oakland, Richmond and Rodeo.

Oakland police said they are investigating one of those sideshows. It happened on the 1600 block of Adeline Street just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

According to police, they got calls of up to 50 vehicles engaged in illegal sideshow activity in the area.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Oakland Apr 5

Video Shows Dog Walker Hit by Truck During Sideshow in Oakland

Oakland Apr 6

Oakland Native One of Tennessee Lawmakers Expelled Over Protest for Stricter Gun Control

Video showed the aftermath of what appears to be a collision. Police said they did not have any information about that collision.

There was another sideshow that happened in the area Klose Way in Richmond. SUVs were seen taking part, along with vehicles that had passengers hanging out of the car windows.

NBC Bay Area reached out to Richmond police for comment Saturday, but have not heard back.

This article tagged under:

OaklandRichmondRodeo
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us