Police Respond to Illegal Sideshows in East Bay

Police are investigating multiple sideshows across the East Bay overnight.

Videos of the incidents showed very chaotic scenes, including a police chase and a collision with cars involved in an Oakland sideshow. The sideshows occurred in Oakland, Richmond and Rodeo.

Oakland police said they are investigating one of those sideshows. It happened on the 1600 block of Adeline Street just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

According to police, they got calls of up to 50 vehicles engaged in illegal sideshow activity in the area.

Video showed the aftermath of what appears to be a collision. Police said they did not have any information about that collision.

There was another sideshow that happened in the area Klose Way in Richmond. SUVs were seen taking part, along with vehicles that had passengers hanging out of the car windows.

NBC Bay Area reached out to Richmond police for comment Saturday, but have not heard back.