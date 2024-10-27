Police respond to illegal sideshow in San Jose

Police responded to an illegal sideshow in San Jose early Saturday morning.
The incident happened just before 1 a.m. in the area of Oakland Road and Murphy Avenue.
People were seen setting off fireworks as cars did donuts in the middle of the crowd. The group then moved about five miles down Highway 1 to Story and Kings roads.
According to police, they broke up the crowds but made no arrests.
