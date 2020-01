Police responded to the scene of a shooting in San Jose late Wednesday night, according to the police department.

The condition of the victim is not known, but homicide investigators were present at Squeri Drive and Clayton Road.

A witness said that he saw a victim outside a car near the Quick Stop on Clayton Road.

San Jose police said that the shooting happened at about 10:20 p.m. Wednesday on Squeri Drive, which is only a third of a mile long and dead ends off Clayton.