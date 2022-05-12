Alexis Gabe

Police Search Antioch Home in Connection to Missing Woman Alexis Gabe

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Oakley police detectives served a search warrant at a home in Antioch Thursday, where they believe Alexis Gabe was last seen.

Police want to know if something bad happened to her inside a home on Benttree Way.

An NBC Bay Area crew on scene said it appeared the door had been kicked in and officers walked out carrying several bags.

The 24-year-old woman was last seen on January 26.

Investigators recently said they believe Gabe's disappearance was "not by accident or by choice.” They suspect foul play.

Last month, police released this surveillance video of a person of interest.

Someone they think abandoned her car in Oakley.

The person walked away from that car headed toward Antioch.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to Gabe's whereabouts.

Alexis GabeAntiochmissing personOakley
