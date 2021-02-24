Police Search for 14-Year-Old San Francisco Girl Missing for Over a Week

Police in San Francisco are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl who left home more than a week ago and hasn't been seen or heard from since, according to SFPD.

Katlin Gallaread was reported missing on Feb. 17. She left the family home in the city's Northern District sometime between 8 p.m. Feb. 16 and 1:30 p.m. Feb. 17, police said.

Katlin is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs about 90 pounds, police said. SFPD has released a photo and is asking for the public's help.

Katlin has been known to frequent the Safeway store in the 1300 block of Webster Street, the Target store in the 2600 block of Geary Boulevard and the Japantown area, police said.

Anyone who sees Katlin should contact local law enforcement. Anyone with information regarding the investigation should call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at 415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.