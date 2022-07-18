San Jose

Police Search for Driver in Fatal Hit-and-Run of Pedestrian in San Jose

By Stephen Ellison

A pedestrian was struck and killed in San Jose late Sunday night in what was a hit-and-run, according to police.

At about 11:15 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to reports of a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision in the area of Story Road and Kollmar Drive, police said.

The vehicle struck a pedestrian who was standing in the roadway, and the driver fled, police said. The driver had not been identified or found as of Monday morning.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene and was not immediately identified, police said.

It was the 37th fatal crash and 39th fatal victim on San Jose roadways this year. Twenty-three of those victims have been pedestrians, police said.

