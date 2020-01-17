Police Search For Home Burglary Suspect Shot at in San Rafael

San Rafael police Friday were searching for a suspect in a home burglary during which the homeowner fired a gun, according to the police department.

At about 10:05 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of San Marino Drive in San Rafael after a homeowner reported someone breaking a window and trying to enter his home, police said.

While officers were en route to the scene, the homeowner reported that he fired shots from his gun towards the back of the house in the area where the suspect was trying to break in, police said. The homeowner did not know if he struck the suspect.

Police and K-9 units set up a perimeter in the area and searched the home and backyard but did not locate anyone, police said.

The suspect is described as man in his 50s, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 220-230 pounds, with a dark complexion and dark hair, police said. He was wearing dark colored pants with a black baseball cap.

The suspect was possibly driving a silver Mazda or similar type station wagon.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the San Rafael Police Department at 415-485-3000. People may also leave information on the PD website at http://www.srpd.org/tips.