Police Search For Missing Man, 82, in Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa police are looking for an 82-year-old man who went missing in the Oakmont area of Santa Rosa on Monday morning.

Leonard Manwaring, who goes by the name "Jim," went for a walk from the Oakmont area around 9:30 a.m. toward the Kenwood area or he may have walked to the golf course in Oakmont, police said.

Manwaring is 6 feet 3 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a white bucket "Gilligan" hat, white T-shirt, a down jacket and jeans.

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office's Search and Rescue team flooded the area Monday and are resuming the search Tuesday.

Police said Manwaring may be curled up in an obscure place or shed for warmth. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call (707) 528-5222.