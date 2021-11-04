El Cerrito

Police Search for Suspect in El Cerrito Road Rage Shooting

By Bay City News

El Cerrito PD

El Cerrito police are seeking a suspect who shot at another driver in a case of road rage on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded at 12:58 p.m. to a report of shots fired in the area of South 55th and School streets and arrived to find shell casings and broken glass in the roadway but no suspect or victim, police said.

Shortly afterward, a Richmond police officer found the victim's vehicle in Richmond and investigators learned the driver of a black PT Cruiser became angry after a traffic maneuver and shot at the victim, who was not injured but had damage to his vehicle, according to police.

Police have released a photo of the suspect vehicle and are asking anyone with information about the case to contact Detective Rivera at (510) 215-4422 or Acting Sgt. Tang at (510) 215-4446.

