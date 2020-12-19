shooting

Police Search for Suspect in Fatal Shooting in San Mateo

By Bay City News and NBC Bay Area staff

San Mateo Police Department

Detectives are looking at surveillance video and searching for a suspect who fatally shot a man Saturday morning outside a bank at the Hillsdale Shopping Center in San Mateo.

The shooting happened about 9:30 a.m. in the parking of the Wells Fargo Bank at 81 Hillsdale Blvd., police said. Witnesses told police that a male suspect shot at the victim five times before running way.

Detectives said the shooting was targeted and an isolated incident, and didn't involve the bank. Information on what led to the shooting was not released.

Local

los padres national forest 11 hours ago

Authorities Remove 3,000 Pounds of Trash From Los Padres National Forest

coronavirus vaccine 10 hours ago

Uber to Offer 10 Million Free Rides to Vaccination Spots

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (650) 522-7700. Anyone with information or security footage related to this shooting is encouraged to contact Detective Sgt. Paul Pak at (650) 522-7660 or pak@cityofsanmateo.org.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to http://tinyurl.com/SMPDTips or by calling (650) 522-7676.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

shootingSan Mateo
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us