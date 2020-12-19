Police Search for Suspect in Fatal Shooting in San Mateo

Detectives are looking at surveillance video and searching for a suspect who fatally shot a man Saturday morning outside a bank at the Hillsdale Shopping Center in San Mateo.

The shooting happened about 9:30 a.m. in the parking of the Wells Fargo Bank at 81 Hillsdale Blvd., police said. Witnesses told police that a male suspect shot at the victim five times before running way.

Detectives said the shooting was targeted and an isolated incident, and didn't involve the bank. Information on what led to the shooting was not released.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (650) 522-7700. Anyone with information or security footage related to this shooting is encouraged to contact Detective Sgt. Paul Pak at (650) 522-7660 or pak@cityofsanmateo.org.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to http://tinyurl.com/SMPDTips or by calling (650) 522-7676.