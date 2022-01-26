Police Search for Suspect in Triple Stabbing in East San Jose

Police early Wednesday morning were searching for a suspect in a triple stabbing near an elementary school in East San Jose, according to the police department.

At about 2:10 a.m., officer responded to a home in the 2100 block of Tehama Avenue, near Meyer Elementary School, where they found three adults suffering from stab wounds, police said. The three victims were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was still at large as of 5 a.m., police said.

No further details were immediately available.