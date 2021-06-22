Police Seek Vehicle in Hit and Run That Injured Woman Near SF's Fisherman's Wharf

San Francisco police are searching for a white SUV that fled the scene after hitting and seriously injuring a woman who was walking in the Fisherman's Wharf area Monday afternoon.

The woman was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the incident occurred about 5 p.m. at Beach Street and Columbus Avenue.

Police said they are looking for the vehicle involved in the incident -- a white Infinity SUV with California license plate 7MJJ084 -- that they believe was also involved in auto burglaries in the area prior to the hit-and-run collision.

Police urge anyone who sees the vehicle to call 911 and provide dispatchers with the vehicle's location and direction of travel.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation should call the department's tip line at 415-575-4444 or text to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.