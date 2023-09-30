Albany

Police search for missing woman in the East Bay

By Bay City News

The California Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert on Friday night for a missing at-risk senior woman from Alameda County. 

Donna Siuespino, 63, was last seen Friday at approximately 3:30 p.m. in Albany.

Siuespino is believed to be on foot using a red walker, and is wearing a light colored shirt and dark colored pants. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall, 110 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. 

Anyone who sees her should call 911 immediately, the CHP said.

