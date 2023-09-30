Police search for missing woman in the East Bay

The California Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert on Friday night for a missing at-risk senior woman from Alameda County.

Donna Siuespino, 63, was last seen Friday at approximately 3:30 p.m. in Albany.

Siuespino is believed to be on foot using a red walker, and is wearing a light colored shirt and dark colored pants. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall, 110 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

SILVER ALERT - Alameda and Contra Costa Counties

Last seen: Brighton Avenue and Kains Avenue, Albany@AlbanyCAPolice

IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/CjVxA5uQ9d — CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) September 30, 2023

Anyone who sees her should call 911 immediately, the CHP said.