Police Searching For Suspect in SF Restaurant Assault

Police in San Francisco are searching for the suspect in an assault on restaurant workers in the city's Richmond district earlier this month, according to the police department.

On Feb. 2 at about 6:30 p.m., a man entered a restaurant in the 5400 block of Geary Boulevard and approached the front counter to order food, police said. He appeared agitated and verbally abusive as he talked to the restaurant staff.

Police released surveillance video of the incident:

BATTERY CASE VIDEO

The staff gave the suspect food to try to diffuse the situation, but the suspect responded by hitting the cashier with his cellphone, throwing the burrito he was given and flinging a napkin dispenser, which struck and injured an employee, police said.

The suspect also damaged the restaurant’s electronic counter equipment before fleeing on foot, police said

The suspect is described as a 45-50 years old, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing about 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black "SF" T-shirt with "BOSA 97" on the back, police said.

SFPD investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Contact the Richmond Station Investigation Team at 415-666-8083 or Officer Sevilla at 415-666-8004.