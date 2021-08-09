Police Searching for Woman Recorded Stealing Dog in Los Gatos

Los Gatos police are searching for a woman they say was caught on video stealing a dog from the front of a supermarket Friday afternoon.

At about 4:05 p.m. Friday, video footage shows the female suspect taking a miniature Australian shepherd named Bowie that was tied up in front of a Safeway store on North Santa Cruz Avenue, police said.

The woman was described as middle-aged, wearing reddish shorts and a tan blouse, with long reddish hair, police said. She was last seen walking the dog with its leash to a black Mercedes Benz ML SUV.

The vehicle was recorded leaving the area southbound on North Santa Cruz Avenue and then east on Highway 9, police said.

Bowie is a 2-year-old miniature Australian shepherd with white and gray fur. His right eye is light blue, and his left is light blue and brown. He weighs about 15 pounds and was wearing a blue collar, police said.

Anyone with information should call the police department at 408-354-8600.