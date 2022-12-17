Oakland

Police Searching for Missing 11-Year-Old Boy in Oakland

By Bay City News

Oakland Police Department

Oakland police are searching for an 11-year-old boy who has been missing since Thursday night and is considered at-risk because of his age.

Zae'yanti Morris was last seen at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of 52nd Street. Police said it is unknown what the child was last seen wearing.

Morris is described as a Black male, standing 5'1" tall and weighing 106 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. His family told police that he is in good physical and mental condition.

Anyone with information regarding Morris' whereabouts are asked to contact the Oakland Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at (510) 238-3641.

