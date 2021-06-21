Menlo Park

Police Seek Help Locating 68-Year-Old Man, Last Seen in East Palo Alto

By Bay City News

Menlo Park Police Department

Menlo Park police are asking for the public's help in locating an at-risk senior.

Gonzalo Mazuera, a 68-year-old man who has Alzheimers, was last seen at 2285 Tuscany Court, East Palo Alto, police said.

He is 6 feet tall, 170 pounds, with gray hair, brown eyes and a beard and mustache, police said. Mazuera was last seen wearing a purple shirt, gray pants and a fisherman's hat.

Anyone who has information that will help police locate Mazuera is asked to call 911 or Menlo Park police at (650) 330-6300.

