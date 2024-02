The California Highway Patrol is investigating a police shooting on southbound Interstate 280 near Mariposa Street.

Police said the initial call late Wednesday afternoon came in as a pedestrian on the freeway.

All southbound lanes are closed while police investigate.

No other information was immediately available.

ALERTSF: Police Activity is affecting I-280 at I-280 S/B between Brannan St/6th St, King St/5th St and Cesar Chavez St.



Expect delays and use alternate routes. Check https://t.co/KhHeZtyAnK for realtime traffic and transit updates. https://t.co/kqGQjTy5Gz — San Francisco Department of Emergency Management (@SF_emergency) February 1, 2024