Police investigate shooting in San Francisco

San Francisco police are investigating after shots were fired near Market Street Friday night.

The incident happened just before 9:30 p.m. in the area Market and New Montgomery, outside the Montgomery BART station and the Palace Hotel.

Witnesses told NBC Bay Area that it was a shootout between people in two cars just before 8:30pm.

“I hear 7 or 8 noises and suddenly, a noise in my car also. And I lay down inside my car,” witness Mohammad Ali said.

Ali, who is a taxi driver was parked outside the palace hotel when it happened. He said that a bullet hit one of his tires. The suspects then took off.

San Francisco police said no victims were located at the scene and they are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.