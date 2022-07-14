Oakland

Police Identify Shooting Victim Who Died Following His Birthday in Oakland

By Bay City News

NBC Bay Area

Oakland police identified the man who died in a shooting early Wednesday in the city's Uptown neighborhood as Tadao Henning, who turned 34 on Tuesday.

Henning died after someone fired shots shortly before 1:30 a.m. near 450 19th St., near the Fox Theater.

A San Leandro woman and a Tracy woman, both in their 20s, were also shot and were in stable condition afterward, police said. Both were taken to a hospital, according to police.

Paramedics treated Henning at the scene, but he died, police said.

Officers are investigating the shooting and anyone with information about it can call the department's homicide section at (510) 238-3821.

