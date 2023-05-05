Police Stop Sideshows During Cinco de Mayo Celebrations in San Jose

It was night of lights and action in East San Jose Friday night. Sideshows ended Cinco de Mayo celebrations for hundreds.

Officers were seen breaking crowds up and asking families to go home.

At La Plaza de San Jose, patrol cars with their sirens were coming from every direction and a chopper circling around the area, asking everyone to leave.

That’s when the crowds started yelling and piling up as cars started getting towed.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Stephanie Magallon has more in the video above.