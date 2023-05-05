San Jose

Police Stop Sideshows During Cinco de Mayo Celebrations in San Jose

By Stephanie Magallon

NBC Universal, Inc.

It was night of lights and action in East San Jose Friday night. Sideshows ended Cinco de Mayo celebrations for hundreds.

Officers were seen breaking crowds up and asking families to go home.

At La Plaza de San Jose, patrol cars with their sirens were coming from every direction and a chopper circling around the area, asking everyone to leave.

That’s when the crowds started yelling and piling up as cars started getting towed.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Stephanie Magallon has more in the video above.

San Jose May 5

San Jose Police Increase Presence as Cinco de Mayo Celebrations Get Underway

Cinco de Mayo May 5, 2022

Cinco de Mayo 2023: History, Meaning and Why We Celebrate It

This article tagged under:

San JoseCinco de Mayo
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us