Concord police are investigating a smash and grab robbery at a jewelry store.

It happened around at 7 p.m. Friday.

Police said that three people wearing masks ran into St. Andrew Jewelers in the Sunvalley Shopping Center.

They smashed several cases with hammers and took off with multiple pieces of jewelry.

No one was hurt.

No other details were released.