San Jose

Police in standoff at San Jose residence following possible shooting

By NBC Bay Area staff

File image of San Jose Police Department vehicles.
NBC Bay Area

Officers are in a standoff at a San Jose residence with a person they believe is connected with a possible shooting, police said Monday evening. 

The San Jose Police Department said it originally responded to the possible shooting in the 300 block of North 20th Street at around 6:04 p.m., and that a person had barricaded themself inside the residence. 

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The department added that special operations personnel are on-site and attending to negotiate a peaceful surrender. 

People are asked to stay away from the area in the meantime.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us