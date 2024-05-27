Police in standoff at San Jose residence following possible shooting

Officers are in a standoff at a San Jose residence with a person they believe is connected with a possible shooting, police said Monday evening.

The San Jose Police Department said it originally responded to the possible shooting in the 300 block of North 20th Street at around 6:04 p.m., and that a person had barricaded themself inside the residence.

The department added that special operations personnel are on-site and attending to negotiate a peaceful surrender.

People are asked to stay away from the area in the meantime.

