Police in standoff at San Jose residence following possible shooting

Officers are in a standoff at a San Jose residence with a person they believe is connected with a possible shooting, police said Monday evening.
The San Jose Police Department said it originally responded to the possible shooting in the 300 block of North 20th Street at around 6:04 p.m., and that a person had barricaded themself inside the residence.
The department added that special operations personnel are on-site and attending to negotiate a peaceful surrender.
People are asked to stay away from the area in the meantime.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.