Evacuation Order Cleared After ‘Unattended Item' Found at SFO Food Court

An evacuation at the San Francisco International Airport's Terminal 2 has been cleared as of Sunday afternoon, said airport officials.
Airport security first prompted an evacuation at Terminal 2's food court and D gate after finding a suspicious unattended item in the area.
The issue has been resolved as of 2:25 p.m. Employees have returned and passengers are expected to be cleared shortly.
