Evacuation Order Cleared After ‘Unattended Item' Found at SFO Food Court

An evacuation at the San Francisco International Airport's Terminal 2 has been cleared as of Sunday afternoon, said airport officials.

Airport security first prompted an evacuation at Terminal 2's food court and D gate after finding a suspicious unattended item in the area.

The issue has been resolved as of 2:25 p.m. Employees have returned and passengers are expected to be cleared shortly.

UPDATE: Issue is resolved. Employees are starting to return to post security. Passengers should be cleared shortly. — San Francisco International Airport (SFO) ✈️ (@flySFO) May 21, 2023

