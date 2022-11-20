Police Break Up Vallejo Sideshow

Police are investigating a sideshow that happened in Vallejo Saturday night.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Lemon Street and Sonoma Boulevard. There was a large group people that gathered the area to watch the sideshow.

According to Vallejo police, they also received calls from residents, who reported hearing some shots fired during the sideshow.

The CHP and multiple police departments were able to break up the sideshow by forcing the cars back onto Interstate 80.

A fire hydrant was knocked off its post during the sideshow, which flooded the street.

Police cited two people and two cars were towed.