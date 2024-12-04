Police warn San Ramon residents of theft scam

San Ramon police are warning residents about a wave of jewelry-swap thefts.

At least a half dozen people have fallen victim to suspects. It starts with a friendly conversation and it ends with thieves swapping the victim's real gold with fakes.

According to police, the Indian community appeared to be the prime target.

“We’ve had quite a few of the jewelry swap thefts. They’re very alarming and that they are very targeted to people that are wearing gold jewelry primarily in a certain culture and always the elderly population,” said Capt. Becky Chestnut with the San Ramon Police Department.

San Ramon police released surveillance video of one of the thefts. The video showed a suspect driving up to the victim who was simply walking through a shopping center parking lot. Then engages in friendly conversation and even offers a prayer before hugging the victim while swapping out his gold necklace with a fake one.

“There’s a lot of different scenarios at all involved this distracting behavior and this befriending of the victim before being able to touch them and take off their jewelry,” Chestnut said.

Several women told NBC Bay Area that they have been approached by the thieves who have attempted to take their necklaces and gold bangles. One woman said that she’s so afraid now she’s stopped wearing gold in public.

Police have been tracking down cars used in the crimes. Police have arrested one suspect so far, 44-year-old Dartalian Manuti, who faces charges of felony grand theft. They are asking anyone who thinks they have been victimized to come forward.

Jodi Hernandez has more in the video above.