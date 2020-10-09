Poll Finds Younger Voters Are Pessimistic About the Future, Down on Trump

A new poll shows 69% of Gen Z voters and 54% of millennials have negative impressions of President Donald Trump

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The youngest voters in America are pessimistic about the future, worried about the coronavirus, down on President Donald Trump and positive about the Black Lives Matter movement, NBC News reports.

Those are the major findings of a new national online NBC News/Quibi poll of millennial and Generation Z voters, which was conducted after the first presidential debate on Sept. 29 and after Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.

Just 30% of millennial voters — those ages 24 to 39 — say they feel confident that their children's generation will be better than theirs has been, while 49% aren't confident in a brighter future.

Local

coronavirus 4 mins ago

SF Population Likely in Decline Due to Pandemic

Walnut Creek 30 mins ago

Walnut Creek to Hold Expanded Food Drive Saturday

When it comes to the presidential election, these voters have negative attitudes about Trump, with 69% of Gen Z voters and 54% of millennials having negative impressions of the president.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us