Poor Air Quality Cancels High School Football Games in Parts of Bay Area

There were no Friday night lights in some parts of the East Bay due to Air poor quality.

Several Bay Area high school games were canceled including the big rivalry faceoff between Pittsburg High School and San Mateo’s Serra High School.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“It’s just a bummer it had to get ended like this,” said Jaden Rashada.

Rashada is the starting quarter back for Pittsburg High School pirates got to scrimmage last week. He was looking forward to the playing the first game of the season on TV Friday Night against rivals Sierra High.

But that game got cancelled due to bad air quality.

“I know they do things to protect us,” Rashada said

Brentwood’s Liberty High School, Pittsburg, Antioch and Deer Valley high school games were also all cancelled because the air quality index was above 150.

“I think I speak for every parent there was a lot of anticipation and excitement starting off the season. So, it’s a downer so I think the big thing is how we adjust moving forward," said Harlen Rashada, Jaden's father.

Pittsburg High Coach Victor Galli said preparing for the next game is difficult when you can’t predict what the air quality will be in the future.

“Seems like every August and September, we’re doing this every year. Throw COVID-19 on top of it,” he said. “Not fun for anybody. The games are fun. That’s what we want to get to.”